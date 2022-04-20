Child rape suspect arrested after injuring 2 officers at NYC homeless shelter

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest after allegedly fighting off two law enforcement officers when they attempted to arrest him inside a NYC homeless shelter.

Isaiah Metz, 22, who was wanted for child rape, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Yonkers after an alleged attack on two officers at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center on West 30th Street in Manhattan.

When a state police trooper and NYPD officer attempted to arrest him, he fought them off.

Police say he bit the trooper in the arm. The NYPD officer suffered back and shoulder injuries in the scuffle.


EMS responded and transported both officers to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Metz fled on foot, but he was later arrested on Wednesday at around 1 a.m.

He's now facing two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, two counts of assault, and one count of criminal trespass in this latest incident.

Metz was wanted for allegedly raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania. He is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania.
Originally from Harrisburg, Metz was facing 115 charges in York County.

Court documents show Metz facing multiple counts of felony rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 13, sexual abuse of children (photograph, video), sexual abuse of children (child pornography), and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Metz is facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photograph, video) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).

Anyone with information in regard to the incident at the homeless shelter is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

