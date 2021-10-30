u.s. & world

Police identify potential ISIS-linked threat to Virginia shoppers; increase presence at malls

By Luke Barr and Jack Date
EMBED <>More Videos

Police identify potential ISIS-linked threat to Virginia shoppers

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Numerous police departments in Northern Virginia say the public can expect to see expanded police presence at shopping malls, public centers and gatherings over the Halloween weekend in response to a potential threat.

The potential threat to shopping malls emanated from intelligence possibly linked to ISIS, according to multiple law enforcement and intelligence sources. The credibility of the information is still being assessed, sources said.

An FBI spokesperson said in a statement, "We have no comment. However, we would remind you the FBI takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive."

The Arlington County Police Department issued a statement calling it a "potential public safety threat."

"The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is aware of information circulating regarding a non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centers," it said in the statement. "There is no specific or identified threat to our region. As always, the public is encouraged to remain attentive as you go about your normal routine, particularly in areas where large crowds of people typically gather such as shopping centers, restaurant districts, religious services, and public transportation hubs to name a few."

SEE ALSO: ISIS-K could be able to attack US in 6 months, Pentagon official warns
EMBED More News Videos

Terror group ISIS-K could have the ability to attack the United States within six months to a year, a senior Pentagon official told Congress Tuesday.



Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department said at a press conference Friday the the intelligence concerns "potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region."

"We're taking it seriously," Davis said. "We're simply being proactive."

"We're acting with an abundance of caution in the best interest of those who reside here," he said.

The chief did not provide details on what the threat was, but urged the public to be vigilant.

Davis called this a "regional matter" with information from collaborative sharing.

"It's information we're acting on by establishing a greater presence where people gather," Davis explained. "We're taking the appropriate responsible actions to ensure that the community knows that we take all information about their safety seriously."

Other departments, such as the Alexandria, Virginia, Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Prince William County Sheriff's Office, offered similar warnings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaterror threatisismallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Supreme Court seems ready to strike down New York gun law
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News