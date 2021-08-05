Coronavirus Updates: Heart issues after vaccine uncommon, short-lived, study finds

Researchers found only 10 in a million had heart complications after getting vaccinated.
Those who did have problems were only hospitalized a few days, if any, and no one died.
The CDC has already identified a possible connection between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the potential for heart inflammation, primarily among young men.
Here are more of today's headlines:
US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers
The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.
The requirement would come as part of the administration's phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.
Murphy rips vaccine protesters as 'ultimate knuckleheads'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy anti-vaccine protesters at his Union City bill signing on Wednesday calling them "the ultimate knuckleheads."
Murphy started by telling event attendees sitting in socially distant chairs on Summit Avenue that New Jersey has reached "an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans."
On Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 1,100 new positive cases,13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations, 99 in intensive care. 90 went into the hospital.
Gov. Lamont concerned over delta variant outbreaks
Governor Ned Lamont and acting Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford are expressing concern with recent COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in Connecticut.
They pointed to several incidents that have happened in recent weeks, as well as members of the population still hesitant to get vaccinated.
NYC Auto Show Canceled
The 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been canceled due to the growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread.
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment
New York City will require proof of vaccination for most indoor events and activities, believed to be the first such mandate by an American city. Dining at restaurants, working out at a gym, and attending a movie or play will all require proof of vaccination starting August 16. Enforcement -- but not by police -- will begin on September 13, to coincide with the return of children to schools.
Offspring drummer says band axed him from tour for not getting COVID vaccine
Pete Parada says he's been dropped from his band The Offspring and their tour over his refusal to get vaccinated. The drummer posted a lengthy note on his verified Instagram account saying that he had some "unfortunate and difficult news to share."
"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," his note read. "I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me - so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime."
China seals city as its worst COVID outbreak in a year grows
China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually free of the virus, with extremely strict border controls and local distancing and quarantine measures stamping out scattered, small flareups when they occurred. Now, the country is on high alert as an outbreak of cases connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces. China reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 from local transmission Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.
Broadway's 1st post-pandemic play opens for previews
A Broadway play opens Wednesday night for previews, the first in a year and a half, as more venues require proof of vaccination for entry. "Pass Over," a new play dealing with issues of race and police brutality, opens for previews at the August Wilson Theater. Guests over 16 have to prove they are vaccinated. Children can show proof of a recent negative COVID test. The show is going to end with a free block party outside, on 52nd Street, to celebrate the return of Broadway.
WHO leader calls for moratorium on vaccine booster shots
The head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal on Wednesday mostly to wealthier countries that have far outpaced the developing world in numbers of vaccinations. WHO officials say the science is unproven about whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. WHO has repeatedly called for rich countries to do more to help improve access to vaccines in the developing world.
