NY officials, NYPD respond to deadly Hamas attacks on Israel

Police in New York, where there are locations sensitive to both Israeli and Palestinian interests, are adjusting patrols in response to Saturday's attacks in Israel.

NYPD issued the following statement, "The NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Division consistently work at a level of high alert. When events from around the world could possibly affect NYC or we get Intel on a threat to NYC, we always increase our presence around houses of worship and certain areas when these conflicts arise."

The deployment comes after the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, killing 198 people and leaving 1,610 wounded.

Shia Kramer Coyne, 18, who is a New York City resident studying in Tel Aviv described the scene after the bombing.

"We all had to run downstairs, my entire building sat in a bomb shelter for hours. We could hear rockets, bombs, the whole building was shaking," she said.

In a statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday's attack "is nothing more than a cowardly action."

"Today's attack, coming at the end of what is supposed to be a celebratory time at the end of the Jewish High Holy days, is nothing more than a cowardly action by a terrorist organization seeking to undo that peace and divide us into factions. That won't happen," he stated.

Speaking on the added security, Mayor Adams, who is currently in Central America, said, "I am also communicating directly with Police Commissioner Caban and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Weiner about the situation. While there is no credible threat to New York City at this time, our administration is in touch with Jewish leaders across the five boroughs, and we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, confirmed talks with Israel's Acting Consul General in New York and said work is being done to ensure New Yorkers in Israel "get home safely."

"I have also spoken with Israel's Acting Consul General in New York to offer our support, and we are working with the American Embassy in Israel to discuss ways to get New Yorkers home safely if they so choose," said Hochul. "I am committed to doing everything possible to support this community at this critical time."

In Manhattan, police officers guarded the Israeli Consulate and local synagogues, like Temple Emmanuel. Inside, Rabbi Joshua Davidson addressed the attacks.

"This moment we pray for peace for those caught in the crossfire against this hateful war against the Jewish state. Palestinians and Israelis alike. The Palestinian people are as much the victims of their leaders' cynicism as Israelis."

A similar scene outside the Palestinian embassy on Manhattan's East Side.

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman worked with law enforcement officials to order a similar response to protect the Jewish community.

"Nassau County's home to hundreds of thousands of people who identify themselves as Jewish. We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that they are safe," Blakeman said.

In light of the attack, several airlines have since canceled flights.

United Airlines announced it will suspend operations to Israel Saturday night following unrest in the region.

The carrier told ABC News, "The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are adjusting flight schedules as required."

American Airlines has also temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv following unrest.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed," the airline said in a statement.

"American Airlines has temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV) today and tomorrow, and has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility to customers whose travel plans are affected," the announcement read. "We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed. Customers should visit aa.com or use the American Airlines mobile app to check the status of their flights."

Delta Air Lines canceled scheduled flights in and out of Tel Aviv this weekend.

The airline said its working to "safely transport Delta people back to the U.S. and will work with the U.S. government as needed to assist with the repatriation of U.S. citizens who want to return home."

