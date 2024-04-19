Israel retaliates as missiles strike a site in Iran, US officials say

ISRAEL -- A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran.

The official could not confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, apparent retaliation for the Iran attack blocked by Iron Dome and allies on Saturday

An explosion was heard in the city of Qahjavaristan, Isfahan, according to Iranian Media.

They also report that there has been a suspension of flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones into Israel last weekend. Israeli officials said the country's Iron Dome defense system endured a big test from Iran's attack on Saturday, intercepting 99% of the 300 "threats of various types" thrown at it.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari, launched 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more than 120 ballistic missiles and more than 30 cruise missiles in the attack.

Hagari said "99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted -- a very significant strategic achievement."

Hagari said the attack resulted in only one known Israeli casualty, a 7-year-old girl who was severely injured when she was struck by shrapnel apparently from an intercepted missile.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.