NYPD preparing for pro-Palestinian protests Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York State officials are starting to suggest synagogues consider closing Friday out of an abundance of caution and making Erev Shabbat services virtual.

Gov. Hochul called it a "personal choice" to pull children from religious schools or to skip synagogue Friday night in response to the call of pro-Palestinian protests.

"I understand the very human desire to protect your family and your kids," Hochul said. "With that information going on, it's something everybody will individually have to decide."

The NYPD is planning a show of force around the city on Friday, which is a posture similar to other occasions when there is the possibility of civil unrest.

The department has cancelled vacations and instructed all members to show up in uniform, according to a message sent to the rank and file obtained by ABC News.

"All uniformed members of the service are to perform duty in the uniform of the day - effective immediately and until further notice, all uniformed members of the service, in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment," the message said.

There is at least one pro-Palestinian march and rally scheduled for Friday afternoon: 2 p.m. Rally outside CUNY Baruch College at 151 Bernard Baruch Way in Kips Bay, followed by a march to Times Square and a 3 p.m. rally on Broadway between 41st and 42nd streets

Meantime, there were three incidents in Brooklyn Wednesday night police are investigating.

-- 7:40 p.m., Two 16 year olds fired gel pellet guns outside Congregation B'nai Yosef at 1616 Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. Flatbush Shmira quickly responded with officers, who took the two into custody and seized their pellet guns. The teens, who live nearby, were interviewed by detectives, who determined they were not targeting the synagogue. They were both issued summonses for possession of an air gun and released. NYPD has asked synagogues to have a security person monitoring activities outside at all times and contact police with suspicious behavior.

-- 8 p.m., A 34 year old man was hit over the head with his own Palestinian flag during an anti-war protest in Williamsburg. The victim was part of a group of four holding flags and protesting the war at Flushing Avenue and Classon Avenue. The suspect, wearing traditional Jewish attire, drove up to the victim on a scooter and struck him with the vehicle. He then grabbed the man's Palestinian flag out of his hands and hit him over the head multiple times with it. The suspect fled on his scooter and is being sought. The victim was checked out at the scene.

-- 11:25 p.m., An 18 year old was assaulted by one of a group of men waving Israeli flags who jumped out of their vehicles outside of a Bank of America at 438 86th Street in Bay Ridge. They men had been driving around the neighborhood, waving the flags and yelling anti Palestinian statements like 'F- Palestine,' when they spotted the victim with two friends. One of the occupants asked the man if he was Palestinian. The suspect kicked and punched him multiple times and harassed two others who were with him, ages 19 and 21. The suspects, described as men in their 20s, then got into their vehicles and drove off. The victim was treated for injuries at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the incident is being investigated as a possible bias crime.

