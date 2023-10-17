President Biden, Gov. Hochul travel to Israel amid raging war

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul will depart for Israel on Tuesday.

While the governor said her trip is a "solidarity mission" with Israel, Biden plans to travel to Israel and on to Jordan to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership, as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

While the trips somewhat overlap, it is unclear if the two will cross paths in Israel.

Hochul said she will meet with diplomatic leaders and communities "who have been devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks."

When asked about New Yorkers "stuck in Israel or Palestine," the governor said Monday, "We're aware of some of the people who have been taken hostage. We're in communication with their families. We are still waiting for a firm number."

One New York resident has been publicly identified as being held hostage so far. Omer Neutra, a Plainview High School graduate, was taken hostage while serving as an IDF solider.

Before she departs for Israel late Tuesday night, the governor is traveling to Washington for meeting with Biden's chief of staff Jeff Zients to discuss U.S. support for Israel, as well as the migrant crisis.

And Hochul announced a bipartisan coalition of 17 governors "standing in solidarity with Israel, issuing a joint letter to federal leaders to express the broad support for Israel and condemnation of terror attacks from Hamas."

New York has the largest percentage of Jews among all the U.S. states; it was home to 21% of the nation's 7.6 million Jewish people as of 2020, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

