Israel's Consul General in NY resigns in protest over defense minister firing

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 1:27AM
Israel Consul General NY resigns in protest of Defense Minister fighting
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Israel's Consul General in New York resigned on Sunday - in protest over Prime Minister Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms and his firing of his defense minister.

In his resignation letter, Asaf Zamir wrote he feels a 'deep sense of responsibility to stand up for what is right.'

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Sunday night after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had called for a halt to plans to weaken the country's judiciary.

