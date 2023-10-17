  • Watch Now
Dueling pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel rallies held at Washington Square Park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 10:19PM
Violence in Middle East sparks dueling protests in Manhattan
Hundreds of protestors supporting Palestinians and dozens supporting Israel were both at Washington Square Park in Manhattan Tuesday evening. Lucy Yang has the story.

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Violence in the Middle East sparked more protests in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of protestors supporting Palestinians and dozens supporting Israel were both at Washington Square Park.

The pro-Palestinian rally met on the east side of the park around 4 p.m. and slowly moved towards the arch.

That protest was met with a counter rally comprised of Israeli students in support of Israel.

The dueling rallies have been peaceful so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

