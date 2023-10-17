Dueling pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel rallies held at Washington Square Park

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Violence in the Middle East sparked more protests in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.
Hundreds of protestors supporting Palestinians and dozens supporting Israel were both at Washington Square Park.
The pro-Palestinian rally met on the east side of the park around 4 p.m. and slowly moved towards the arch.
That protest was met with a counter rally comprised of Israeli students in support of Israel.
The dueling rallies have been peaceful so far.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
