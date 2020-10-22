Connecticut convenience store alters mask policy after gunpoint robberies

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- While most stores now require masks for entry amid the coronavirus pandemic, a gas station convenience store in Connecticut is asking all customers to briefly lower their face coverings before coming inside.The Mobil on West Main Street in Stamford instituted the usual policy after three recent gunpoint robberies."We have a lock system on our doors at night," manager Issa Issa said. "If they want to come into the store, they have to show their face on camera for security."The store was robbed twice in June, and last Wednesday, two men wearing masks pointed handguns at a clerk and stole nearly $200.Stamford police believe all three incidents are related.Issa says the combination of masks and hooded sweatshirts makes it difficult to identify the suspects."We're going through the pandemic," he said. "It is what it is, that we have to wear the masks. But for people to take advantage and to rob and steal, it's not right."