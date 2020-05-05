Coronavirus News: Sweet moment shows grandparents reunite with granddaughter as hardest-hit Italy eases lockdown

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ROME (WABC) -- An emotional family reunion between grandparents and their granddaughter took place in Italy as the country relaxed its lockdown regulations.A 5-year-old girl, Cecilia, got to see her grandparents in Rome for the first time in two months Monday.Typically, she would have seen them at least once a week.The grandmother said her heart stopped as she saw Cecilia running toward her and that it felt like a century since she had last seen her granddaughter.The hard-hit country slowly came back to life with nearly 4-and-a-half million Italians returning to work, and restrictions on movement eased, allowing family members to reunite with one another.Everyone is still required to wear masks during the country's gradual lockdown ease.