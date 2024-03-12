Itay Chen, dual citizen with ties to New York City, killed in Oct. 7 attack: Israeli Defense Forces

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday morning that Itay Chen, a 19-year-old dual citizen, was killed on Oct. 7 and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Chen was one of at least six U.S. citizens still thought to have been held alive in Gaza.

The death was recently declared by the Military Rabbinate based on findings and new intelligence information.

FILE - Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, an Israeli-American soldier missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, pauses after a news conference. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File

In a statement, his parents Ruby and Hagit thanked President Joe Biden, members of Congress and the American people "for their unwavering support and prayers."

Chen served in the 7th Armored Brigade's 75th Battalion, and his body was taken from the Gaza border, following the Hamas onslaught.

Chen's father is from Flatbush, Brooklyn. The teen grew up in Israel but shared many connections to New York through his father.

"Itay, the kid that has always been giving and giving and giving to the community," his father previously told Eyewitness News. "He is a very avid NBA basketball fan like his dad, so growing up you know, I'm a New York Knicks fan, suffering New York Knicks fan, you might add to that, but of course, when the kid was growing up, Itay decided his idol would be Kobe Bryant. He became a Lakers fan, isn't that what kids do? Want to be rebellious."

His father had called for proof of life so that Israel and the U.S. could know who they were negotiating for.

