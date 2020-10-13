33-year-old woman found dead in woods on Long Island

CENTEREACH, Long Island -- Police have identified the 33-year-old woman whose body was found in Centereach over the weekend.

The body of Jaclyn D'Andrea, of Bellmore, was found in a wooded area of Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon between Hawkins Road and Nicolls Road in Centereach.

The wooded area is not near any homes and surrounded by a High T electrical right of way as well as Nicolls Road, which is a 55 mph roadway.

ALSO READ | Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is under investigation.

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.
ALSO READ | Body found in shallow grave in woods tied to MS-13
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the details of a disturbing discovery linked to the notorious MS-13 gang in Nassau County.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
centereachsuffolk countybody founddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Show More
New drive-thru testing site in NJ as COVID cases surge
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News