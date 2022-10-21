90-year-old Jacob Riis Beach bathhouse in Queens to be restored

JACOB RIIS BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The historic, 90-year-old bathhouse located at Jacob Riis Park is set to undergo a $50 million restoration project.

Though the bathhouse is considered to be one of Queens' Art Deco gems, it has been underused for decades, partly due to damage to the building caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

This fall, CBSK Developers, coupled with renowned architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle, will rehabilitate this beachfront spot to feature restaurants, a pool, event spaces, and more.

"By restoring the Jacob Riis Bathhouse to its glorious past, we are creating a brighter future for the Rockaways, its residents, and its many visitors," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said.

Gateway National Recreation Area officials are hoping that this project, which is set to have a phased opening in 2023, will connect beachgoers with the park's rich heritage and allow generations of visitors to experience the landmark in the years to come.

"The restoration will bring jobs, commerce and opportunity to the area that we all know is the jewel of New York," Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said about the "people's beach".

With the construction of new eateries, hotel rooms, and other amenities, the project team will also reportedly focus on coastal sustainability. The bathhouse makeover was created with a careful flood-proof plan and mindful waste practices.

