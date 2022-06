Jagger Freeman verdict expected in friendly-fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

EMBED >More News Videos Kristin Thorne reports on the interview with the widow of fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

QUEENS (WABC) -- The verdict in the murder case involving slain NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen is expected to be read before noon today Queens Supreme Court.Officers are expected to pack the courtroom for the verdict and detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo will be on hand as well.Jagger Freeman and accomplice Christopher Ransom used a fake gun to hold up a Queens cell phone store in Richmond Hill back on February 12, 2019 It set in motion what prosecutors called a "terrible chain of events" that resulted in Simonsen's friendly fire death.When police arrived, Ransom ran towards them pointing the fake weapon.Officers fired their own weapons, authorities said, and the 42-year-old Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the force, was struck in the chest and killed.Another officer, Sergeant Matthew Gorman, injured in his leg.----------