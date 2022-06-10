Jagger Freeman verdict expected in friendly-fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

Officers are expected to pack the courtroom for the verdict and detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo will be on hand as well.
Jagger Freeman and accomplice Christopher Ransom used a fake gun to hold up a Queens cell phone store in Richmond Hill back on February 12, 2019.
It set in motion what prosecutors called a "terrible chain of events" that resulted in Simonsen's friendly fire death.
ALSO READ | Simonsen's widow talks about his life one year after his death
When police arrived, Ransom ran towards them pointing the fake weapon.
Officers fired their own weapons, authorities said, and the 42-year-old Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the force, was struck in the chest and killed.
Another officer, Sergeant Matthew Gorman, injured in his leg.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube