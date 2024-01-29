Opening statements begin Monday in trial of 2 men accused of murdering Jam Master Jay

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- On Monday, opening statements begin in the trial of the two men accused of killing Run DMC's Jam Master Jay.

Ronald Washington, 59, and Karl Jordan, 40, allegedly carried out the 2002 shooting death. It happened inside the hip-hop group's recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Queens in 2002.

Prosecutors say the shooting followed a dispute about Jam Master Jay's advocacy against drugs.

The two defendants pleaded not guilty. They face at least 20 years in prison

The new documentary "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" reveals exclusive details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell.

