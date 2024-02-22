Jury deliberations in Jam Master Jay murder trial set to begin Thursday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Jury deliberations are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of Hip Hop icon Jam Master Jay after closing arguments concluded on Wednesday.

Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington are both charged with murder as a part of a drug conspiracy in the death of the Queens rapper, whose real name is Jason Mizell.

Defense attorneys for both sides told jurors that no physical evidence puts either of them at the scene.

Instead, they are pointing the finger a third person charged in the case as the triggerman, Jay Bryant, who is being tried separately.

Bryant's DNA was discovered at the scene on a knit hat found on the floor next to Mizell's body.

Prosecutors have not denied that Bryant was there but say he's not the one identified by the witnesses. Jordan and Washington were.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Thursday morning.

