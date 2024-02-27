Jury reaches verdict in Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay murder trial in New York

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the New York murder trial of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.

The decision will be read at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Evidence versus eyewitnesses: that's what it all boiled down to for deliberating jurors in the murder trial. It started five weeks ago in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn.

Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were indicted for committing murder as a result of a drug conspiracy.

Prosecutors accuse the two long-time friends of the hip-hop pioneer, whose real name is Jason Mizell, of a showing up at his Jamaica Avenue studio in October of 2002, entering through a rarely used back door, and carrying out the murder in retaliation for being cut out of a large cocaine deal.

The two people who were within feet of Mizelle when he was shot in the head, gave highly emotional, tearful testimony.

A second shooting victim, Tony Rincon, testified that Jordan "walked directly to Jay, kind of gave him half a handshake and at the same time, that's when I hear a couple of shots. I see Jay just fall."

Darla Miles is in Downtown Brooklyn with the latest.

Defense attorneys, however, poked holes in the evidence -- or lack thereof -- in the 21-year-old cold case. No gun was ever recovered.

The crime scene unit didn't process the alleged point of entry, the back door, and the only DNA found at the scene was that of a third suspect charged in the case, not Jordan or Washington.

WATCH | Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case

ABC7's Darla Miles reveals exclusive new details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer in our documentary, "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case."

