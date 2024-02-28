Child safe after car stolen Queens with 5-year-old inside

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing a vehicle with a child inside Tuesday evening.

It happened on Jamaica Avenue in Queens, where a 29-year-old mother told police that she left her grey Toyota vehicle running and double parked with her five-year-old daughter inside as she quickly ran inside a store.

Officials say a man then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

A good Samaritan found the child at the Jamaica YMCA .

The child was taken to the nearest precinct and reunited with their mother.

Police are still looking for the car and the suspect involved in the incident.

