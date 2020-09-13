3 killed in shootings across New York City this weekend

After two deadly shootings in Brooklyn on Saturday, another homicide was reported overnight Sunday.
On Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m. police found two men with gunshot wounds at 164-15 107 Avenue.
A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 27-year-old man had a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the leg. He is said to be stable.
There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
In the Soundview section of the Bronx, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot just after 9 a.m. 1760 Bruckner Blvd.
The deadly shootings in Brooklyn took place in Dyker Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Police say 33-year-old Arfan Butt, was shot three times while sitting in a BMW around 5:30 p.m. in Dyker Heights.
Citizen App video shows the scene following the incident:
In Fort Greene, 23-year-old Wayne Lafontante was shot several times in the torso in front of 330 Hudson around 6 p.m.
Councilman Justin Brannan took to Facebook to express his concern over the shootings and says he has requested increased patrols in the area.
Brannan says he is meeting with New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea next week to discuss the gun violence in the community.
