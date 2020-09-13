3 killed in shootings across New York City this weekend

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- It has been another weekend marred by gun violence and fatal shootings in NYC.

After two deadly shootings in Brooklyn on Saturday, another homicide was reported overnight Sunday.

On Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m. police found two men with gunshot wounds at 164-15 107 Avenue.

A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man had a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the leg. He is said to be stable.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

In the Soundview section of the Bronx, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot just after 9 a.m. 1760 Bruckner Blvd.

The deadly shootings in Brooklyn took place in Dyker Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.

Police say 33-year-old Arfan Butt, was shot three times while sitting in a BMW around 5:30 p.m. in Dyker Heights.

Citizen App video shows the scene following the incident:
EMBED More News Videos

Citizen App video shows the scene of a shooting investigation in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.



In Fort Greene, 23-year-old Wayne Lafontante was shot several times in the torso in front of 330 Hudson around 6 p.m.

Councilman Justin Brannan took to Facebook to express his concern over the shootings and says he has requested increased patrols in the area.



Brannan says he is meeting with New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea next week to discuss the gun violence in the community.

RELATED | 2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Rutgers University
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the deadly shooting near Rutgers University.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dyker heightsdowntown brooklynbrooklynnew york cityjamaicaqueenscrimegun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rare bacteria in LI Sound could lead to serious illness: Health officials
Shouting turns into deadly gunfire at off-campus party near university
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
12 firefighters injured, residents rescued from 5-alarm fire
Body of missing swimmer recovered on Rockaway Beach
COVID Updates: Vaccine volunteers continue to participate in trials
Trump's approval rating for handling of COVID-19 at 35%: POLL
Show More
2 LASD deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting
Black Lives Matter protest shuts down upper level of GWB
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
Child found safe after Manhattan kidnapping
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat. 1 hurricane
More TOP STORIES News