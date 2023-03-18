James Dolan hires private investigator to follow State Liquor Authority

James Dolan banning some lawyers from Madison Square Garden and the many other venues he owns and runs may be landing the embattled billionaire in even more trouble. Jim Dolan has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is new controversy involving the owner of Madison Square Garden - James Dolan.

Dolan's company hired a private investigator to follow around an employee of the State Liquor Authority. Some are calling the move imitation.

The agency is looking into whether MSG can keep its liquor license to serve alcohol at Knicks and Rangers games.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.