16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Connecticut teen; Wake, funeral details released

The juvenile from Milford, whose name is not being released due to his age, is charged with murder and three counts of assault in the death of 17-year-old James McGrath, of Shelton.
Three others were injured in the stabbing, which happened during a fight on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton late Saturday night.
Shelton police responded to the scene and found four stabbing victims.
James McGrath, who attended Fairfield College Preparatory School, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Fairfield Prep released the following statement:
"The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood. More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff. I offer once again Prep's loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."
Anyone with additional information or videos of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.
