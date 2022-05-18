16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Connecticut teen; Wake, funeral details released

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Shelton teen fatally stabbed, 3 others injured outside home

SHELTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a high school junior in Connecticut, this as family and friends prepare to mourn the victim at a funeral.

The juvenile from Milford, whose name is not being released due to his age, is charged with murder and three counts of assault in the death of 17-year-old James McGrath, of Shelton.

Three others were injured in the stabbing, which happened during a fight on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton late Saturday night.

Shelton police responded to the scene and found four stabbing victims.

James McGrath, who attended Fairfield College Preparatory School, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A walk-through visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Fairfield Prep released the following statement:

"The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood. More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff. I offer once again Prep's loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

Anyone with additional information or videos of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.

ALSO READ | Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
EMBED More News Videos

The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.


----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheltonteen killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fireball consumes multiple attached homes in Bronx
Teen dead, another rescued in sand collapse at NJ beach
Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in NYC
Hochul to propose stronger gun laws in wake of Buffalo shooting
NYC elevates to 'high' COVID alert level, indoor masking urged
Election Day 2022: Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses primary
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in NJ
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
More TOP STORIES News