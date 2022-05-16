Shelton teen fatally stabbed, 3 others injured outside home in Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11855999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest information on the Buffalo shooting suspect.

SHELTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old boy dead and three others injured.A fight had broken out on Laurel Glen Drive and Shelton Police responded to the scene at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.They say there were numerous teenagers outside the home.As they looked around, they found four stabbing victims and rushed them to the hospital.The 17-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He was said to be junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School.The school released a statement saying, "It is with profound sadness that the Fairfield Prep community mourns the sudden loss of one of our juniors. As the school responds to our grieving community, we hold him and his family and friends in our prayers at this difficult time."The conditions of the other three victims are not known.So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with any information or videos of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.----------