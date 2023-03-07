First time Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis freely admits she is proud to be Hollywood's head cheerleader. After a career lasting many decades, she has most recently been a champion of her latest film, "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis champions 'weirdest movie' 'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to Oscar nomination

HOLLYWOOD -- First-time Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis freely admits she is proud to be Hollywood's head cheerleader.

After a career lasting many decades, she has most recently been a champion of her latest film, "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

She even made a promise at last year's Oscar ceremony that it would be the weirdest movie any of us would ever see. She was right.

"From very early on, I would, quite a lot, post about the little movie that could. .. the little engine that could, remember that story?,'" said Curtis. "I felt like we were the little movie that could, and did! We were a humble beginning. We were a motley crew. Thirty-eight days in Simi Valley, three years ago, and now, 11 Oscar nominations."

Curtis knows this film is a bit hard to get your head around. She admits even she didn't understand the story after the first read. However, she understands it now.

"Yes, and when I learned about what the movie was when, I was on set, in the laundromat," said Curtis. "As soon as those sequences were completed, I went like, 'Oh, I know what this movie is about. It's about love. It's about love!"

We'll see if Curtis takes home her very first Oscar on Sunday night.