Actress, environmental activist Jane Fonda holds in-person 'Fire Drill Friday' in DC

Jane Fonda was in the nation's capital for a "Fire Drill Friday" climate change rally.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda hosted her first in-person "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest in three years.

The rally on the Capitol grounds continued to draw attention to the growing climate crisis.

Fonda and her group are also asking President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

Back in September, the New York native announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy as she battles non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," Fonda said in September of her diagnosis. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age -- almost 85 -- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities," she said.

A few months ago, Fonda made it clear that despite her diagnosis, she would continue with her environmental activism, which was inspired by Greta Thunberg.

