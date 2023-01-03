Jane Fonda to sell collection of valuable art at upcoming Christie's auction

Jane Fonda is set to sell her collection of valuable art at upcoming auction in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Jane Fonda is set to sell her collection of valuable art at an upcoming auction in Manhattan.

The legendary actress and activist acquired artwork over the past two decades by the late American artist Thornton Dial. Dial is the son of Alabama sharecroppers.

Dial gained prominence for dynamic sculptures and wall pieces he constructed from found objects, paint, and other materials.

They include large-scale mixed-media wall works estimated to sell for $50,000 to $100,000.

Some painted animal-shaped benches by his son Dial Jr. could fetch up to $4,000 each.

Fonda has long collected works by self-taught Black artists from the American south.

Fourteen of Fonda's Dial pieces will be sold at Christie's auction house on January 18.

CNNWire contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | Machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square investigated as possible terrorism

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube