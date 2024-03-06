American Samoa 2024 Democratic caucus results: Little-known candidate Jason Palmer beats Biden

The territory has handed the president his first loss.

Voters across the country have spoken on this Super Tuesday with Joe Biden and Donald Trump scoring big on the delegate count.

President Joe Biden lost the Democratic presidential caucuses for American Samoa on Tuesday.

A little-known candidate, Jason Palmer, won over Biden, the local Democratic Party chair confirmed to ABC News.

With 99% of the expected vote reporting, Palmer leads with 56% of the vote, followed by Biden with 44%, though the overall vote total is tiny: less than 100 ballots.

Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer poses for a photo at a Washington hotel in Washington, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A Biden campaign spokesperson brushed off Biden's first loss in the nominating race, saying in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday night: "There are unique politics on the island."

The Republican presidential caucus will be held on Friday.

Territory's significance

American Samoa is a U.S. territory and not a state -- so it does not cast electoral votes for president of the United States. However, it does hold primary caucuses.

American Samoa has 11 delegate votes in the Democratic National Convention and nine delegates in the Republican National Convention.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the Democratic winner; in 2016, the last contested Republican caucuses, former President Donald Trump won.