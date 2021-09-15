Society

Newly completed Javits Center rooftop includes one-acre working farm

By Eyewitness News
New Javits Center rooftop includes one-acre farm

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Work has been completed on a rooftop event space at the Javits Center, that includes a one-acre working farm.

The completion of the event space was announced on Tuesday. It's part of a $1.5 billion expansion project on Manhattan's West Side.

The 200,000 square-foot rooftop includes a glass-enclosed pavilion, an outdoor terrace and a one-acre working farm, which is expected to generate 40,000 pounds of produce each year.

The farm, along with several other upgrades, hopes to build on the success of the convention center's robust sustainability program, which includes a 6.75-acre green roof that serves as a habitat for area wildlife.

The operator of the center hopes the new space will help draw new events to the city.

"With stunning skyline views and state-of-the-art technology, the rooftop creates a unique roof-to-table experience for our guests while enabling our staff to push the boundaries of sustainability and further explore how to improve the quality of life for our neighbors - those with wings and those without," said Alan Steel, President and CEO of the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation.

The expanded Javits Center features more than 200,000 square feet of new meeting room and pre-function space, including a 54,000 square-foot special event space - the largest event space of its kind in the northeast.

The new exhibition and meeting spaces are equipped with the latest technology in lighting fixtures, heating and cooling systems and wireless connectivity.


