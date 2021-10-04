NY Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs endorses Gov. Kathy Hochul for 2022 election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11061968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorney General Letitia James used a speech Wednesday before the Association for a Better New York to go on the offensive against Andrew Cuomo.

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs personally endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul for governor next year, an early attempt to fend off an increasingly messy primary that could threaten to divide the party.Jacobs and several other county chairs are believed to be encouraging the party to unite behind Hochul to avoid a contentious situation in 2022."Unfortunately, over the last few days, it seems that a number of candidates are becoming more anxious and the window is closing for some to make a decision," Jacobs said. "I am today announcing my personal endorsement for our governor, Kathy Hochul, to election of our governor once again."Their fear is a far-left candidate could emerge from the primary and make it easier for a Republicans to compete in the general election.Jacobs said Hochul has demonstrated her leaderships and that she can handle the job, that she's a pragmatic progressive moderate who can win, and that she's earned the support of state Democrats."I take nothing for granted, and those who say a Republican cannot be elected governor statewide in New York are foolish," he said. "It is certainly something we have to consider. I believe a party torn apart by multiple candidates in multiple primaries for multiple offices will exhaust precious resources and make us weaker in a year where we need to be strongest."Jacobs added that he called former Governor Andrew Cuomo to tell him he would be endorsing Hochul."It was a courtesy call," he said.He also admitted it "is possible" for the former governor to attempt to return to office next year, noting Cuomo "still has a significant campaign war chest.""All I'm saying is it is best for the Democratic party to be as unified as possible," he said. "I think anybody that wants to run needs to put forward a clear rationale as to why they are different from the person that is there now."Separately, Attorney General Letitia James, who says she hasn't yet decided if she plans to run for governor, launched a "HealNY" statewide tour that will deliver up to $1.5 billion to communities most impacted by the opioid crisis.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has hinted he might be interested in running for governor, said he currently focused on public schools after a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Department of Education employees took effect."There is definitely still time to talk about the future," he said. "I've made very clear I want to keep serving the people of the city and the state."Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has formed an exploratory committee to see if a run for governor is viable.----------