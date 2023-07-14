"The Book of HOV" showcasing Jay-Z opens Friday at the Brooklyn Public Library.

Jay-Z exhibit, 'The Book of HOV' opens at Brooklyn Public Library in NYC

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Jay-Z lyrics that have gone up outside the Brooklyn Public Library are actually part of a special exhibition.

The exhibit chronicles the life of the influential Brooklyn native opening Friday.

It's called "The Book of HOV" and highlights the incredible journey and impact Jay-Z has had on the music industry and the world.

"He navigated the gritty streets of Brooklyn's Marcy Projects to the halls of Roc Nation, and now he shines as one of the brightest stars in our constellation. With his rhymes sharper than a knife and beats hotter than a summer in the city, JAY-Z is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream beyond the confines of their circumstances," a press release on the exhibit said.

The exhibit is presented in chapters, similar to a book, stepping through each era of his life with visuals, audio stories, and physical artifacts.

"It's an inspiring reminder that, no matter where you start, with talent, hard work, and a little bit of that 'Empire State of Mind,' you can change the world," the exhibit promises.

