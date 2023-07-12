Westchester officials call for children's treatment center to close due to hundreds of police calls

Westchester County officials are demanding the closure of a children's treatment center after hundreds of police calls about dangerous conditions.

PLEASANTVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County officials are demanding the closure of a children's treatment center after hundreds of police calls about dangerous conditions.

Authorities say Mount Pleasant police responded to 459 calls at the JCCA's Westchester Campus in the first six months of this year alone.

Of the calls, 248 of them were for missing persons.

Police also responded to the campus for assaults, vandalism, violent fights, and suicide and self-harm threats.

"This center is a tremendous drain on Mount Pleasant's police and ambulance services and these emergency service calls routinely consume hours of our officers' days," said Chief Paul Oliva, Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Officials say the JCCA doesn't have the staff to cope with the residents who have severe behavioral and psychological issues.

At a press conference at Town Hall, Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said, "It is clear that the JCCA does not have the necessary and qualified staff to cope with residents who have severe behavioral and psychological issues. The fact that the Town received 248 missing persons" calls in 180 days is just one indication that the JCCA staff is incapable of ensuring the safety and whereabouts of JCCA residents."

Officials pointed to a disturbing video, in which children at the school recently recorded the violent beating of their classmate.

