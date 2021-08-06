COVID-19 vaccine

Jennifer Aniston defends staying away from the unvaccinated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card

Jennifer Aniston stirred some feelings when she recently said she has "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose" whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aniston made the remark to In Style, and almost immediately folks on social media were offering their opinions.

On Thursday she posted about some of the critical comments on the Instastories of her verified Instagram account.

The "Friends" star posted one person's comment that read, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxed around her?"

Aniston responded with "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me."

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," she wrote. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," Aniston concluded. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

COVID-19 can still be transmitted to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against serious injury or death.

Last year Aniston also caused backlash after she shared a Christmas ornament which read "Our first pandemic 2020."

