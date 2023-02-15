'RHONJ' star Jennifer Aydin joins Paterson in supporting Turkey after earthquake

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Jennifer Aydin is partnering with Paterson, New Jersey for Turkey earthquake relief.

Aydin is a Turkish American who will provide support to families affected by the recent earthquake through the NJ Earthquake Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, Aydin and Mayor Andre Sayegh came together at Paterson City Hall and announced their commitment to helping victims in Turkey and Syria.

They encouraged the community and RHONJ fans to donate to their relief efforts.

The city of Paterson has the largest Turkish population in the country and is working with local organizations to send support overseas.

St. Joseph's University Medical Center joined the relief fund as the founding healthcare sponsor.

