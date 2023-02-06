How to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort in Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There has been an outpouring of sympathy and support across the Tri-State area following the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria on Sunday, killing more than 2,000 people.

A number of communities in our region are mobilizing to help with relief efforts.

Mayor Eric Adams said New York City joins with its "vibrant Turkish community... in solidarity as we mourn those lost to these devastating earthquakes and pray for the survivors."

Adams announced the city has established a donation page at Help Now NYC with links to approved relief charities, including the International Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

"Cash is the best way to donate: it's fast to send and allows flexibility in the response," a statement on the site reads.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted condolences on behalf of the state: "Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the thousands tragically killed in Turkey and Syria by this weekend's devastating earthquake. New Jersey stands ready to support our nation's response to this natural disaster and resulting humanitarian crisis."

And in Paterson, NJ, the office of Mayor Andre Sayegh told Eyewitness News the city is working with the Turkish Consul General and Ambassador to establish ways for residents to contribute to the relief effort.

