Connecticut police search home possibly linked to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut State Police are once again searching a home possibly linked to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Police were spotted digging the yard of a home in Farmington Tuesday.

New video has been released in connection with the disappearance of a mother of five from Connecticut.



Several other homes in the town, which were worked on by a company owned by Dulos' late husband, Fotis Dulos, have already been searched.

Jennifer Dulos, who is presumed dead, vanished in 2019 after dropping her kids off at school.

An attorney asked the judge to waive the normal seven-year waiting period to declare a missing person legally dead.



Her husband died by suicide last year after being charged with her murder.

