New video released in investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- New video has been released in connection with the disappearance of a mother of five from Connecticut.

Police say surveillance video shows Fotis Dulos dumping garbage bags out of his truck into trash cans in Hartford -- the same day his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos disappeared last year.

The video is part of evidence in a court filing.

Police later recovered the bags which they say included cleaning supplies and clothing stained with blood.

RELATED | Grim milestone: Questions remain 1 year after disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

New video also shows Michelle Troconis inside a police interrogation room last August being asked about evidence following the disappearance of Dulos.

In one video, Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, is asked about a stained paper towel he handed her after cleaning out a truck police believe was used to move the victim's body.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Dulos' disappearance.

Fotis Dulos killed himself after he was charged in his estranged wife's murder.

RELATED | Michelle Troconis issues public statement

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutjennifer duloscaught on videomissing womansurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 RNC: GOP paints dark picture of future if Trump loses
Three injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area
Movers turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
MTA offers $10K reward as subway windows smashed again
List: 14 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Parkland father, NY native says 'safety of kids' depends on Trump
Marco fizzles with dangerous Laura looming in the Gulf
Show More
AccuWeather: Steamy storms
Election Live Updates: Trump appears at RNC with 6 former hostages
At least 25 cars damaged in parking lot fire on LI
COVID Updates: NY hits new record, Hong Kong raises new concern
Promoter facing consequences after holding weekend music event
More TOP STORIES News