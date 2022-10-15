New Jersey native wins $356,702 on 'Jeopardy!', still playing for more

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo is on an 11-day win streak on Jeopardy.

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won $356,702 on "Jeopardy!" and isn't stopping just yet.

Pannullo is on an 11-day winning streak.

The former professional poker player and customer service operations manager is from Ocean City.

He has now joined a short list of players to win 10 games or more.

Pannullo now ranks 11th overall on the list of all-time Jeopardy regular-season winners.

He'll have to wait at least two weeks before he goes for more as "Jeopardy!"'s first-ever Second Chance competition begins Monday.

