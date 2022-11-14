Unsolved murder: Reward offered in 2021 death of man killed near friend's vigil

Westchester County Crime Stoppers announced Monday morning that they are offering a $7,500 reward in the death of Jeremy Logan. Sonia Rincon reports.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Authorities in Westchester County are offering a reward that they hope will lead to information and an arrest in an unsolved murder from June 2021.

Westchester County Crime Stoppers announced Monday morning that they are offering a $7,500 reward in the death of 32-year-old Jeremy Logan.

Logan was shot and killed while attending a memorial service near 266 South Fulton Avenue on June 23, 2021 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times near the vigil he helped organize for a friend who was murdered months earlier on that friend's birthday.

Logan's family and city officials say someone has to know something or remember something that could be helpful.

His aunt spoke at a press conference on Monday.

"This tragedy has become so normalized, I fear for the youth that think communication is now unnecessary and violence is the simplest answer," said Chynna Smith-Marte.

"We hear far too often 'oh the street knows, the streets know,' but what the streets know and what the streets will say makes the difference between rumor and justice," said Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

His family says Logan worked at Stew Leonard's and was known in the community for acts of kindness.

He was also a dad who would never get to meet his now 1-year-old twins.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-898-TIPS.

