Suspect in Jericho wrong-way, drunk driving crash that killed 2 teens due in court

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- The man accused in a drunk driving crash that killed two 14-year-old boys is due in court Monday.

Amandeep Singh faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI.

Officials say the 34-year-old was driving on the wrong side of Route 106 Wednesday night and collided with an Alfa Romeo with four teens inside. Singh allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .18 -- more than twice the legal limit.

The teens were on the way home from getting food following a local tennis event. A 17-year-old was the driver, a 16-year-old was in the left rear and the two 14-year-olds were on the right side of the vehicle, in the front and back, and took the brunt of the crash.

"Probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I've seen in a long time," Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said. "It was almost like the car exploded, that's how fast the driver hit that car with these kids in it."

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were tragically killed.

The funeral for Hassenbein was held Sunday and Falkowitz was laid to rest on Friday.

