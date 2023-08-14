New York City's first Emergency Management director Jerome Hauer dies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jerome Hauer, New York City's first director of the Office of Emergency Management, has died after battling cancer for years.

Hauer served as the first director of the OEM under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The OEM released a statement on Monday, saying that Hauer's leadership "forged an effective and unified command" and helped reinforce New York City's ability to respond to crises.

"His strategic insights and innovative approaches have left an enduring imprint on our city, and his contributions will continue to guide and influence our emergency management practices for years to come," the agency said. "We extend our condolences to Dr. Hauer's family, friends, and all who were influenced by his extraordinary career. His wisdom, expertise, and innovative spirit will be missed, but his legacy will continue to guide and inspire our city's emergency preparedness and response."

Former MTA Chair Joe Lhota, a deputy mayor in the Giuliani administration, released a statement saying Hauer had more energy and drive than anyone else he has met:

"Jerry Hauer was a true visionary leader and the founding head of the NYC Office of Emergency Management. I've never met anyone having more energy and drive. NYC is a better place because of Jerry. My condolences to Tracey and his family. Jerry: Rest in Peace, my friend."

And former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton released a long statement about their time working together for 30 years:

"I was very saddened to learn on Friday of the passing of Jerry Hauer, my great friend and professional colleague for more than 30 years. His beloved wife, Tracey, called me to let me know he passed peacefully at home after battling cancer for several years. Throughout that long fight, always a team player, he continued to work remotely with his colleagues here at Teneo Risk serving our clients.

We first met in 1995 while I was serving as NYPD Commissioner and he had just been appointed the first Director of the newly created New York Mayor's Office of Emergency Management. We subsequently worked together in the private sector at the Kroll Investigative firm where we worked closely during 9/11. For the last seven years we worked here at @Teneo.

These photos show Jerry being appointed an honorary Police Commissioner by me in 2016 and an honorary Fire Commissioner by then-Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro in the same year. I believe he may have been the only recipient of both honors.

He served his country, his state, his city, and his clients honorably and faithfully while loving his family with all his heart. We will all miss him tremendously. He was the best."

ALSO READ | Family describes frightening attack on F train in Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.