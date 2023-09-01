One person was killed in a car crash in Jersey City. John DelGiorno was over the scene in Newscopter 7.

1 dead, 2 hurt when car crashes and overturns in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed and overturned on Route 139 in Jersey City killing one person and injuring two others.

An off-duty police sergeant came upon the crash just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Three occupants were pulled from the smashed vehicle and rushed to Jersey City Medical Center. One was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other two injured people are not yet known.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of the covered roadway into the morning commute.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office and Jersey City police are investigating the crash.

