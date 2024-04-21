10 families, including 6 children displaced in Jersey City, New Jersey fire

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ten families in Jersey City, including six children, are out of their homes after a destructive fire.

The fire spread to three buildings on West Side Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters had to break through the roof to stop the flames from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed someone threw a lit cigarette down an air shaft.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping families find a place to stay.

