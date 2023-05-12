63-year-old woman robbed, sexually assaulted at Jersey City store

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in a Jersey City business.

The crime was reported on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m. at an unnamed store on West Side Avenue - south of Communipaw Avenue.

Police say the 63-year-old victim told authorities that an unknown man entered the business before robbing and sexually assaulting her.

The exact location is being withheld by police to protect the identity of the victim and the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SVU at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

