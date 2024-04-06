Exclusive: Surveillance video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Jersey City sneaker store

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are searching for the individuals accused of carrying out a smash-and-grab robbery targeting collectible sneakers.
In surveillance camera video, the group of suspected thieves are seen loading up a stolen SUV with items including rare Jordan sneakers and Yeezys from a Jersey City store called "The Loop."
Owner Mars Shehata says the individuals gained access by using something similar to a bolt cutter and then throwing rocks through the store window.
"It's just really gut-wrenching to get that call," said Shehata in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News. "It's very sad when you're at home and you get a call about your business being robbed that way."
The value of the stolen goods could top $100,000.
The store was also reportedly robbed back in January, when a series of burglaries at high-end sneaker and clothing stores took place across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.
