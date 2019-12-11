Jersey City shooting: What we know about victims inside Jewish market

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people, including workers and a customer, were killed inside a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City Tuesday as police converged on the scene ahead of a furious firefight.
Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday that the suspects clearly targeted the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, fueling growing suspicions the bloodshed was an anti-Semitic attack.
Rabbi David Niederman, President of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, identified the two Orthodox Jewish victims in the supermarket as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and 33-year-old mother of five Mindel Ferencz.
Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, who shops at the store and attends a synagogue next door, said he spoke with the store owner, Moishe Ferencz.
"He told me he had just walked out of the store into the synagogue not five feet away just before this happened, and then he couldn't get back for hours," Schapiro said. "His wife was inside the store. He said, 'I hope my wife is safe.'"
Deutsch volunteered with Chai Lifeline, a community-based program for children with cancer that has become a leading health support network for seriously ill children, their families, and their communities, according to CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar.
"Moshe was a dedicated Chai Lifeline volunteer who always looked for opportunities to help others," he said. "This is a devastating loss for our entire community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence. We encourage anyone in need to contact our 24-hour crisis hotline at 855-3-CRISIS or email crisis@chailifeline.org."
Funerals for both Deutsch and Ferencz will be held Wednesday.
The third victim found inside the market has not yet been identified.
A Jersey City police officer was also killed in a nearby cemetery. He was identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five who had been with the department since 2006.
