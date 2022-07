People enjoy perfect weather at Long Island, Jersey Shore beaches for 4th of July

EMBED >More News Videos The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.

SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) -- The weather was perfect for the July 4 holiday, meaning beaches across the Tri-State Area are expected to be packed.It's great for shore businesses as they continue to recover from pandemic shutdowns, and as the summer season officially kicks into high gear.Traffic was busy getting to the beaches on the Jersey Shore.Beachgoers said they had to go to the beach early to get the perfect spot."I love it, I'm down here all the time, but we have to get here at 8 a.m. to get a parking spot," a beachgoer said."It's a great country and a great day!" another beachgoer said.Meantime, as tens of thousands of people headed to beaches on Long Island, police ramped up their patrols for sharks.The added patrols come after a possible shark bite Thursday in Nassau County and another one on Sunday in Suffolk County."Our beaches are really what attract people to Long Island, so we are definitely increasing our patrols," Blakeman said. "We're upping our game to make sure everybody is safe."The added measures include marine patrols on boats, a helicopter, and and also a drone."We will have drones throughout Long Island state park beaches," said George Gorman, Long Island Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks. "When we have an issue, when we see a potential problem or report a potential problem, we will get those drones up in the air and we will survey the beaches and we will make sure everyone is safe."