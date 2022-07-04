Society

People enjoy perfect weather at Long Island, Jersey Shore beaches for 4th of July

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

People enjoying a perfect beach day on the Jersey Shore

SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) -- The weather was perfect for the July 4 holiday, meaning beaches across the Tri-State Area are expected to be packed.

It's great for shore businesses as they continue to recover from pandemic shutdowns, and as the summer season officially kicks into high gear.

Traffic was busy getting to the beaches on the Jersey Shore.

Beachgoers said they had to go to the beach early to get the perfect spot.

"I love it, I'm down here all the time, but we have to get here at 8 a.m. to get a parking spot," a beachgoer said.

"It's a great country and a great day!" another beachgoer said.

Meantime, as tens of thousands of people headed to beaches on Long Island, police ramped up their patrols for sharks.

The added patrols come after a possible shark bite Thursday in Nassau County and another one on Sunday in Suffolk County.

"Our beaches are really what attract people to Long Island, so we are definitely increasing our patrols," Blakeman said. "We're upping our game to make sure everybody is safe."

The added measures include marine patrols on boats, a helicopter, and and also a drone.

"We will have drones throughout Long Island state park beaches," said George Gorman, Long Island Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks. "When we have an issue, when we see a potential problem or report a potential problem, we will get those drones up in the air and we will survey the beaches and we will make sure everyone is safe."



ALSO READ | Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT
EMBED More News Videos

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynassau countysuffolk countysea brightbeachesjersey shorejuly fourthsharksjones beachjuly 4thshark attack
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 dead, 16 hurt in shooting along parade route in Illinois: Officials
NYPD increases officers, security ahead of NYC 4th of July fireworks
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for your 4th of July
2 Long Island beaches expected to reopen after lifeguard bit by shark
Show More
Teen arrested in Newark drive-by shooting that injured 9
Child found dead in Wallkill pool, adult in critical condition nearby
Box truck crashes causing parked cars to stack up in Brooklyn
Correction officer released from hospital after 3 shot in Queens
Consecration held for church destroyed in September 11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News