Twin sisters from Clifton accepted into 5 Ivy League schools

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Clifton High School students, and twin sisters, Jessica and Nicole Alexander were both accepted to five Ivy League schools!The sisters found out about their acceptances on March 26, "Ivy Day."Jessica and Nicole had five portals opened on their computers, and within minutes the young women had their acceptances from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, U Penn, and Dartmouth."It just so happened that we liked most of the same schools, and they seemed pretty similar," Nicole Alexander explained. Nicole applied as an "undecided" major, and Jessica has applied as a Political Science major.Jessica and Nicole have been active in school and the community since they were young children. They are student-athletes, on student council, singers, and volunteers."People do things just to put on a college application, but we really do have a passion for doing all of these things. It just happened to be helpful with the college application process."Jessica and Nicole are the first in their family to attend college."The moment we opened the acceptance notifications with our families and seeing the joy on our parents' faces was everything," the sisters said.Receiving such phenomenal news amidst a global pandemic has been a strange experience for the Alexander sisters.Jessica explained, "It's definitely strange that we are attending all of the Accepted Student Days virtually." Schools are holding virtual seminars and lectures for accepted students in which professors, deans, and current students speak and answer questions via video conferencing.While Jessica feels that it's "actually kind of cool" that schools conduct virtual tours on Instagram, Zoom, and Snapchat, Nicole finds it somewhat nerve-wracking being unable to visit the colleges physically. Still, she acknowledges that everyone is doing the best that they can, considering the circumstances of the times.Jessica and Nicole have narrowed down their choices to two universities and must commit by May 1, 2020 and said they'll probably make a final decision on April 30.----------