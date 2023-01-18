JetBlue plane set to take off for Puerto Rico bumps into another plane on ground at JFK Airport

QUEENS (WABC) -- A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport bumped into another plane in the gate area Wednesday morning.

Officials say the incident happened with Flight 1603, scheduled to depart to San Juan at 6 a.m., which took off at 7:50 a.m.

The plane set to take off for Puerto Rico struck the tail of another JetBlue plane with no one inside.

Flight 1603 went back to the gate and was taken out of service. The flight took off once all passengers boarded a different plane.

Officials say no one was injured, but the FAA will investigate the incident.

