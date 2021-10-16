Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn for $1 million in jewelry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11120753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn for jewelry worth more than $1 million.Police say the victim was held up by two suspects while he was parked on 47th Street in Borough Park around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.They say one man went up to the victim's window and demanded he open his trunk.The victim opened his truck, and the suspects took out the jewelry and fled in a Ford Taurus with paper license plates.The victim said the jewelry was owned by a jewelry store in Manhattan and was worth more than $1 million.He was not injured, and no arrests were made.----------