Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn for $1 million in jewelry

By Eyewitness News
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC for $1 million in jewelry

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn for jewelry worth more than $1 million.

Police say the victim was held up by two suspects while he was parked on 47th Street in Borough Park around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say one man went up to the victim's window and demanded he open his trunk.

The victim opened his truck, and the suspects took out the jewelry and fled in a Ford Taurus with paper license plates.

The victim said the jewelry was owned by a jewelry store in Manhattan and was worth more than $1 million.

He was not injured, and no arrests were made.


