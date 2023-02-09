Woman, group of men rob jewelry store in Smithtown

Police on Long Island are searching for the woman and four men who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint.

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for the woman and four men who robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint.

It happened at L.I. Gold Mine on West Main Street in Smithtown at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman, wearing a facemask, was buzzed in and then held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.

The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry.

The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, and then split up and fled in two other vehicles.

No one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | Crime increasing in area of East NY officer-involved shooting

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.